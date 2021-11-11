Mansfield slipped to a 2-0 defeat to miss out on an FA Cup third round place.

Retro gallery: Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town - FA Cup Second Round 2006

Stags will travel to Doncaster Rovers next month looking to win a place in the FA Cup third round.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:37 am

Back in 2006, Mansfield travelled to South Yorkshire with the same mission, but were beaten 2-0 by Rovers.

1. Paul Heffernan scores for Doncaster

Paul Heffernan makes it 2-0 to Doncaster Rovers.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Richie Barker

Richie Barker drives forward for Stags.

Photo: Getty Images

3. The boss

Mansfield Town manager Peter Shirliff watches the action unfold.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Giles Coke

Giles Coke in action for Stags.

Photo: Getty Images

Doncaster RoversStagsMansfieldSouth Yorkshire
