Teversal U15s win the Chad Youth League final in 2014

RETRO GALLERY: Do you recognise anyone in our 25 photos of junior sport from 2006-2018?

By Mark Duffy
Published 15th Jan 2025, 16:40 BST
We’ve dipped into the Chad photo archives again to dig out lots of pics of junior sports teams from the last 20 years.

See if you recognise yourself or anyone you know in the photos – many of those featured will have grown up a bit by now!

Ashfield Rugby Club U15 Girls picking up the Junior Team Award in the 2014 Active Ashfield Sports Awards

Ashfield Rugby Club U15 Girls picking up the Junior Team Award in the 2014 Active Ashfield Sports Awards

Kirkby v Mansfield U12s in 2011

Kirkby v Mansfield U12s in 2011

Mansfield Athletic U14s v Newark in 2013

Mansfield Athletic U14s v Newark in 2013

Mansfield Athletic (blue strip) and Manor Black in their U13's Division 2 match

Mansfield Athletic (blue strip) and Manor Black in their U13's Division 2 match

