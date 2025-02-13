Alex Baptiste challenges Paul Robinson during a game in 2003.placeholder image
RETRO GALLERY: Action and fan shots from previous Mansfield Town trips to Blackpool

By Mark Duffy
Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Mansfield Town go to Blackpool on Saturday for an EFL League One clash.

We’ve dipped into our photo archives to bring you photos from some previous trips to Broomfield Road – including one from as far back as 1978.

There are shots of Stags fans at a Football League Trophy game there too in 2017 too, so see if you recognise anyone who made the trip.

The sides do battle back in 1978.

1. Blackpool v Mansfield Town retro gallery

The sides do battle back in 1978. Photo: .

Brett Ormerod causes problems for Stags in 2001

2. Blackpool v Mansfield Town retro gallery

Brett Ormerod causes problems for Stags in 2001 Photo: /

John Murphy scores for Blackpool in 2001

3. Blackpool v Mansfield Town retro gallery

John Murphy scores for Blackpool in 2001 Photo: /

Chris Greenacre scores from the spot in 2001.

4. Blackpool v Mansfield Town retro gallery

Chris Greenacre scores from the spot in 2001. Photo: .

