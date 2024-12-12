Stags fans at Charlton.Stags fans at Charlton.
RETRO GALLERY: Action and fan photos from Mansfield Town's last trip to Charlton Athletic

By Mark Duffy
Published 12th Dec 2024, 14:47 BST
Updated 12th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
It’s just over six years since Mansfield Town last visited Charlton Athletic, the teams meeting in an FA Cup first round replay after a 1-1 draw at One Call Stadium nine days earlier.

It was a bad day at the office for Mansfield, being beaten 5-0 as their opponents – then a division higher than Stags – eased through to the next round.

Here are some photos of the action that night, as well as plenty of the good number of Mansfield fans who travelled to London that night. See if you recognise anyone!

All photos: Howard Roe/AHPix

Stags coach Ben Futcher before the game

1. Charlton v Mansfield 2018

Stags coach Ben Futcher before the game

Stags keeper Bobby Olejnik warms up

2. Charlton v Mansfield 2018

Stags keeper Bobby Olejnik warms up

Lyle Taylor scores the first goal of his hat-trick

3. Charlton v Mansfield 2018

Lyle Taylor scores the first goal of his hat-trick

CJ Hamilton scores but was judged offside

4. Charlton v Mansfield 2018

CJ Hamilton scores but was judged offside

