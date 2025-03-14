Stags fans at Notts County in 2015placeholder image
Stags fans at Notts County in 2015

RETRO GALLERY: 28 great photos of Mansfield Town fans during the win at Notts County in 2015

By Mark Duffy
Published 14th Mar 2025, 08:00 BST
This week, we’ve dipped into our photo archive to bring you shots from a memorable night for Mansfield Town fans.

Back in August 2015, Stags travelled to take on Notts County in League Two, running out 2-0 winners.

Chris Clements opened the scoring in the first half with a left-footed shot after Matt Green's through ball.

Defender Ryan Tafazolli then headed past Notts County goalkeeper Roy Carroll to double the lead in the closing minutes from Mal Benning's cross.

The result meant Mansfield remained unbeaten at Meadow Lane for 18 years, a record that only eventually fell in 2019.

Photographer Dan Westwell was at the game and took a huge batch of pictures of the large Mansfield Town travelling contingent that night. See if you can spot yourself or anyone you know.

