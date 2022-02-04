The two fans enjoy the build up to Mansfield Town v MK Dons.

Retro: Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town's brilliant fans backing the boys

Stags fans have always been a brilliant bunch and backed their side all the way.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 4th February 2022, 1:20 pm

Our latest fans gallery bring you just some of the fans who have been with Mansfield through thick and thing.

We’ve got home game against MK Dons, Tranmere and Carlisle as well as away days at Swindon and MK Dons covered.

See if you feature in this gallery of Stags fans on the road, here.

1. MK Dons v Mansfield Town

The build up to the big promotion decider at MK Dons on 4th May 2019. A 1-0 defeat left Stags facing more heartbreak in the play-offs and spelt the end of David Flitcroft.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

2. Swindon v Mansfield - 2018

Matty Taylor's single goal gave Swindon a 1-0 win.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

3. Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 2019

Stags fans enjoyed a brilliant fightback after CJ Hamilton hit an injury-time leveller after Mansfield had trailed with 2-0 with nine minutes to go.

Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

4. Mansfield Town v MK Dons

Mansfield Town fans before a game against MK Dons.

Photo: Steve Flynn

