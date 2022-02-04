Retro: Check out these pictures of Mansfield Town's brilliant fans backing the boys

Our latest fans gallery bring you just some of the fans who have been with Mansfield through thick and thing.

We’ve got home game against MK Dons, Tranmere and Carlisle as well as away days at Swindon and MK Dons covered.

See if you feature in this gallery of Stags fans on the road, here.

If you have any pics of you following Stags up and down the land, email [email protected]

MK Dons v Mansfield Town The build up to the big promotion decider at MK Dons on 4th May 2019. A 1-0 defeat left Stags facing more heartbreak in the play-offs and spelt the end of David Flitcroft. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

Swindon v Mansfield - 2018 Matty Taylor's single goal gave Swindon a 1-0 win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX.COM

Mansfield Town v Port Vale - 2019 Stags fans enjoyed a brilliant fightback after CJ Hamilton hit an injury-time leveller after Mansfield had trailed with 2-0 with nine minutes to go. Photo: Steve Flynn/AHPIX LTD

Mansfield Town v MK Dons Mansfield Town fans before a game against MK Dons. Photo: Steve Flynn