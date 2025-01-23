Stags fans before the gameStags fans before the game
Stags fans before the game

RETRO: Action and fan photos from Mansfield Town's trip to Cambridge United in 2018

By Mark Duffy
Published 23rd Jan 2025, 11:25 BST
Mansfield Town go to Cambridge United on Saturday for an EFL League One fixture and plenty of Stags fans are expected to head south for the lunchtime kick-off.

We’ve delved into our photo archives to bring you images from when the two sides played each other at the Abbey Stadium in January 2018 in a 0-0 draw. There are pictures from the game and of Mansfield’s fans in attendance that day.

Have a look to see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know from eight years ago.

Rhys Bennett tussles with a United player

1. Cambridge United v Mansfield - January 2018

Rhys Bennett tussles with a United player Photo: .

Photo Sales
Steve Evans remonstrates with the ref

2. Cambridge United v Mansfield - January 2018

Steve Evans remonstrates with the ref Photo: .

Photo Sales
Uche Ikpeazu sees his shot saved by Conrad Logan

3. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - January 2018

Uche Ikpeazu sees his shot saved by Conrad Logan Photo: .

Photo Sales
CJ Hamilton is tackled by Adam Phillips

4. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - January 2018

CJ Hamilton is tackled by Adam Phillips Photo: .

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFLStags
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice