RETRO: Action and fan photos from Mansfield Town's trip to Cambridge United in 2018

We’ve delved into our photo archives to bring you images from when the two sides played each other at the Abbey Stadium in January 2018 in a 0-0 draw. There are pictures from the game and of Mansfield’s fans in attendance that day.
Have a look to see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know from eight years ago.
1. Cambridge United v Mansfield - January 2018
Rhys Bennett tussles with a United player Photo: .
2. Cambridge United v Mansfield - January 2018
Steve Evans remonstrates with the ref Photo: .
3. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - January 2018
Uche Ikpeazu sees his shot saved by Conrad Logan Photo: .
4. Cambridge United v Mansfield Town - January 2018
CJ Hamilton is tackled by Adam Phillips Photo: .
