Stags return to training in 1964.

Retro: 15 must see Mansfield Town pictures from the 1960's - including the match-fixing scandal and iconic FA Cup win over West Ham

The swinging 60’s were certainly a time to remember as the national started to love life as the impact and memories of WW2 faded.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:12 am

On the football pitch England of course ruled the world in 1966.

Up in Mansfield, Stags made their own mark for two very contrasting reasons with a betting scandal rocking the club, before the decade ended on a high with a famous FA Cup win over star-studded West Ham

1. The Stags team in 1969

The 1969 Stags team.

Photo: JPI

2. Field Mill 60 years ago

Fans queue to get into the ground in 1962.

Photo: JPI

3. Tommy Cummings

Mansfield Referees society are visited by new Stags manager Tommy Cummings.

Photo: JPI

4. The new man

New manager Tommy Cummings with Ken Wagstaff, Sammy Chapman Brian Phillips and Roy Chapman.

Photo: JPI

