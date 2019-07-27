REPORT: Mansfield Town 4-2 Glasgow Rangers U23s - Stags impress on final pre-season outing

Mansfield Town ended their pre-season campaign with an impressive 4-2 win against Glasgow Rangers U23s.

Match action from Mansfield Town v Rangers U23s

Andy Cook gave Stags the lead on 39 minutes before Jordan Houston levelled for the Gers three minutes later.

Jacob Mellis fired home with a beautifully placed free-kick three minutes after the break, before Greg Stewart drew the Scots level with a deflected strike on 54 minutes.

But the home side scored two late goals inside three minutes through subs Danny Rose and Otis Khan to wrap up the victory.

It was a match in which Stags had to be patient and win the physical battle with Rangers enjoying the better of the opening exchanges with spells of controlled possession

But Mansfield’s superior and fresher options from the bench, with Stags having five more available subs than their opposition, helped transform the game with Mansfield bossing the final 20 minutes.

Kellan Gordon was named in the starting line-up following his move from Derby County during the week.

But Stags were without Hayden White after he picked up an injury in the midweek win over Nottingham Forest U23’s.

Ryan Sweeney alertly turned the ball to safety on nine minutes as Greg Stewart prepared to pounce.

Jacob Mellis sent a shot just wide for the home side on 14 minutes after Rangers carelessly gave the ball away in a dangerous area.

Conrad Logan got down well to save from Jake Hastie after he was played clean through on 17 minutes.

Graham Dorrans then fired two efforts over in quick succession as the Rangers youngsters started to step up the pressure.

Nicky Maynard was unable to find the target with a header on 25 minutes after getting on the end of Mal Benning’s cross.

Hastie screwed a shot just wide on the half hour mark after a brilliant counter attack from the Scots which started with them under pressure on the edge of their own box.

Logan beat away a long range effort from Stewart on 35 minutes as the visitors enjoyed another good spell.

But it was Stags who hit the front when Cook slotted home from inside the six yard box following on 39 minutes.

He was given the simplest of tasks after Ryan Sweeney's commanding knock-down from Benning's deep free-kick fell invitingly.

But the lead didn’t last long with Houston brilliantly firing low into the bottom corner from the edge of the box three minutes later.

Mellis fired Mansfield back into the lead on 48 minutes with a brilliant 25 yard free-kick.

Stewart levelled for the Gers on 54 minutes thanks to a wicked deflection.

Dion Dononhue entered the pitch on 65 minutes for his Mansfield Town debut.

Logan saved with his feet to deny Josh McPake on 73 minutes as Rangers looked for a winner.

But it was Stags who hit the front when Danny Rose cooly slotted home on 74 minutes.

And it was game over when Otis Khan rifled home another beauty two minutes later.

Logan, who had little to do in the second half, saved well again with his feet to keep out McPake with eight minutes to go.

Mansfield Town: Logan, Preston (Clarke 60), Pearce, Sweeney, Gordon (Hamilton 45), MacDonald (Khan 71), Mellis (Smith 81), Bishop (Donohue 65), Benning, Maynard (Sterling-James 71), Cook (Rose 45).

Subs: Stone, Gibbens.

Glasgow Rangers: Firth, Houston, Maxwell (King 76), Finlayson, Mayo, Barjonas, McPake, Dorrans, Stewart, Murphy, Hastie.

Subs: McAcams, Balde, McKinnon.

Ref: Declan Bourne.

Att: 1,063 (141)

Stags man of match: Jacob Mellis.