REPORT: Mansfield Town 1-2 Bradford City - Stags fall to defeat against ten-man Bantams

George Maris in action for Stags against Bradford. Photo: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A very poor first-half display ultimately cost Nigel Clough’s side, Bradford leading at half-time and notching a second early in the second period, Stags only really coming to life when the Bantams were reduced to ten men with half-an-hour to go.

And while there was plenty of effort to try and salvage a point, Stags had ultimately left themselves too much to do and would end up empty-handed.

City had the first opening of note four minutes in when a good passing move ended with Brad Halliday receiving the ball in space on the right-hand edge of the penalty area, but he opted to go for goal rather than square for incoming team-mates and the effort was well wide of Christy Pym’s left-hand post.

Stags struggled to get a foothold initially, a more positive passage 15 minutes in ending with Ollie Clarke running into space out right but finding keeper Harry Lewis with his low ball into the box.

As a spectacle, the first quarter wasn’t much of one, neither goalkeeper seriously troubled and the game largely played out in midfield with neither side keeping much possession.

That soon changed on 27 minutes as good movement in the final third resulted in City’s Scott Banks breaking into the penalty area and when his shot was blocked by Pym, so was that of Tyreik Wright with the keeper’s legs and Stags cleared.

Two minutes later the visitors led. They spread the play well to the right-hand side to Banks who in turn fed the overlapping Halliday. He played a ball into the penalty area that was only half cleared and skipper Richie Smallwood arrived unchallenged to smash home first time from some 14 yards out.

Stags were offering precious little, mis-placed passes and easy loss off possession riling the home support who held their breath again in first-half stoppage time when the defence were opened up and Alex Gilliead couldn’t control his finish and the hosts cleared.

Hiram Boateng’s corner had to be headed out from under the bar by Smallwood as the half came to a close, a chorus of boos from the home faithful greeting the whistle.

A double change at half-time saw Stags introduce Lucas Akins and Jordan Bowery to try and add some much-needed attacking zip to proceedings and facilitate a switch to a back three with the new arrivals creating some width on either flank.

But City were first to show again, Halliday with a delightful curler from 25 yards that just passed the left-hand post with Pym helpless.

Then, on 53 minutes, Stags old boy Cook duly returned to haunt his former club in style. He received the ball out on the right, cut inside and turned James Perch inside out in the process before creating space and drilling the ball low into the corner of the net.

City lost the dangerous Wright to injury just after the goal, the same fate befalling Stags defender Riley Harbottle a few minutes later with Stephen Quinn replacing him and Clarke dropping back into defence.

Sub Abo Eisa’s strike from distance was fumbled by Pym but the hosts cleared the danger, a good counter from Stags then ending with Bowery fluffing his lines when in space and with options when freed on the left.

Stags were then handed a lifeline on 65 minutes, as City defender Matty Platt was sent off for a second bookable offence after fouling George Lapslie, an earlier foul just five minutes in having also seen him carded.

Mansfield duly responded, Akins’ turn and shot being superbly tipped wide by Lewis following a big deflection.

From the resultant corner, a goal back. Elliott Hewitt’s towering header was parried low down by Lewis but Will Swan followed up to slide in and net from close range on 70 minutes.

The visitors were then camped in their own half for much of the rest of the game, though remained a threat on the break with Cook denied by Pym with five minutes left who dived at his feet to gather the ball.

Ten minutes were then added on at the end, numerous injuries and stoppages having totted up, particularly affecting Bradford.

But despite plenty of late pressure, Stags couldn’t find their way through a resolute defence and the visitors held on to take all three points.

Mansfield: Pym, Gordon (Bowery 46), Hewitt, Hartigan (Akins 46), Harbottle (Quinn 59), Clarke ©, Maris, Perch (Hawkins 87), Swan, Lapslie, Boateng

Subs not used: Flinders, O’Toole, Wallace

Bradford: Lewis, Halliday, Platt, Smallwood, Cook (Oliver 87), Gilliead, Banks (Pereira 87), Foulds, Chapman (Songo’o 67), Critchlow, Wright (Eisa 55)

Subs not used: Doyle, Angol, East

Ref: Simon Mather