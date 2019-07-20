Report from Mansfield Town 2-2 Hull City as Stags hold Championship side

Mansfield Town showed their fighting spirit as they twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw in Saturday’s friendly with Hull City.

Neal Bishop emphatically levelled just before the break following a good spell of pressure to cancel out Jarrod Bowen’s opener.

And CJ Hamilton did exactly the same in the second half with a tidy finish as Stags rallied from conceding one minute after the restart.

But. while their resilience will no doubt offer encouragement, their defensive lapses will cause concern in equal measure.

Bowen was allowed to open the scoring after Ryan Sweeney failed to make a routine clearance.

And Matt Preston was caught napping at the start of the second half as Nouha Dicko put the visitors ahead seconds after coming on.

The Championship side started brightest with Tom Eaves firing into the side-netting on two minutes.

Erich Lichaj produced a brilliant block five minutes later to keep out a goalbound Andy Cook effort following a superb counter-attack.

But it was the visitors who continued to set the pace with Bowen blazing over on 12 minutes after Kamil Grosicki picked him out.

Grosicki went even closer two minutes later when he hit the woodwork with a delicate curling effort that left Logan rooted to the spot.

Eaves headed over at the back post after he ghosted in between two defenders from a 23rd minute corner.

But the pressure finally paid off when Bowen put City ahead on 27th minutes following a defensive error by Sweeney.

Sweeney failed to clear the danger and Bowen made no mistake as he smashed a cut-back into the empty net.

George Long saved smartly with his feet to keep out Otis Khan on 39 minutes following a good one-two with CJ Hamilton.

Jordy De Wijs was lucky to escape with just a talking to after bringing Hamilton down when he was about to go through on goal.

It would no doubt have been a red card had it been a competitive fixture.

But he was properly punished by Bishop who alertly hammered home on 43 minutes after Khan had smacked the free-kick against the crossbar.

Sub Dicko scored within a minute of coming on after the break following a howler from Preston.

The Stags defender failed to clear the ball and Dicko made no mistake as he took the ball in his stride to outpace the chasing Preston and slot home cooly past Logan.

It didn’t take long for Mansfield to level thanks to a smart finish from Hamilton, who drilled a low effort into the far corner on 54 minutes.

Long parried an Andy Cook snapshot on 59 minutes which would perhaps been one of the best team goals of the season had it gone in.

It would have ended a brilliant move which started with a pin-point long clearance by Logan to the half-way line before the home side swept the ball up the pitch to create the chance.

Cook failed to find the target on 68 minutes after Mal Benning picked him out with a cross.

Benning was forced to head over from under his own crossbar following a dangerous Jackson Irvine cross, before Khan had a shot easily saved.

Former Mansfield Town defender Ryan Tafazolli returned to his former home for the final two minutes to applause from the home fans.

Mansfield Town: Logan, White, Presto (Pearce 60), Sweeney (Gibbens 79), Benning, Sterling-James, Smith, Bishop (MacDonald 60), Hamilton, Khan, Cook.

Subs: Stone, Maynard, Rose, Clarke.

Hull City: Long; Lichaj (McKenzie 60), de Wijs, Burke, Kingsley; Stewart, Irvine, Henriksen (Bowler 73); Bowen, Grosicki (Toral 60), Eaves (Dicko 45).

Subs: Ingram, Milinkovic,Tafazolli, Fleming, Sheaf, Greaves, Lewis-Potter.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.

Stags man of the match: Otis Khan.

Att: 1,799 (283 away)