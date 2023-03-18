The Stags were looking set to stumble to a potentially damaging third defeat in four games, but Akins notched right at the death.

He leapt superbly to meet Elliot Hewitt’s peach of a cross before thumping a header clinically past Ben Hinchliffe.

A huge travelling Stags army were in terrific voice at kick-off time at a packed Edgeley Park.

Lucas Akins celebrates his late goal. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

However, it was the hosts who came mighty close to an early opener.

Will Collar found a gap in the heart of the Stags defence, only to see his shot brilliantly palmed away by ‘keeper Christy Pym.

The danger still wasn’t cleared, with Collar seeing a follow-up effort bravely blocked by James Perch.

The Stags soon found some momentum, and almost struck in the 13th minute.

Akins fed Ollie Clarke, and the skipper’s drive from the edge of the box flicked off County’s Myles Hippolyte before striking the top of the crossbar.

It had been an intriguing end-to-end clash in the opening quarter of the game, with Stockport next to threaten.

Pym was again called upon to keep out Paddy Madden’s low drive.

It was Stockport skipper Madden who broke the deadlock bang on the half-hour mark.

He was allowed too much space in the Stags’ box as he glanced home a header from Akil Wright’s precise cross.

Pym was in action soon after the restart when he superbly kept out Chris Hussey’s curling free-kick.

Madden also fired narrowly off target, as did Collar, as Stockport were now well on top and gunning for a second goal.

Alfie Kilgour headed wide for the Stags, and Akins was denied by a block as Nigel Clough’s men were building up a head of steam.

However, it wasn’t until deep into added time when Akins notched their most dramatic of levellers.

County: Hinchliffe, Byrne, Wright, Hussey, Knoyle, Collar (Camps, 90), Croasdale, Sarcevic, Hippolyte (Stretton, 65), Madden (Olaofe, 73), Wootton.

Subs not used: Jaros, Johnson, Rydel, Rowe.

Stags: Pym, Harbottle (Gale, 89), Kilgour, Perch (Oates, 57), Hewitt, O Clarke, Wallace (Johnson, 75), Boateng (Law, 89), Bowery, Keillor-Dunn, Akins.

Subs not used: Flinders, Abdullah, Anderson.

Referee: Paul Howard

