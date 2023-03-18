News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
2 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
6 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
6 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
6 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
8 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

REPORT: Akins strikes at the death to earn Stags a draw

Lucas Akins was Mansfield’s hero as his late, late strike earned his side a dramatic point at play-off chasing rivals Stockport.

By Stags Reporter
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:38 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:42 GMT

The Stags were looking set to stumble to a potentially damaging third defeat in four games, but Akins notched right at the death.

He leapt superbly to meet Elliot Hewitt’s peach of a cross before thumping a header clinically past Ben Hinchliffe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A huge travelling Stags army were in terrific voice at kick-off time at a packed Edgeley Park.

Lucas Akins celebrates his late goal. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Lucas Akins celebrates his late goal. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Lucas Akins celebrates his late goal. Photo: Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

However, it was the hosts who came mighty close to an early opener.

Will Collar found a gap in the heart of the Stags defence, only to see his shot brilliantly palmed away by ‘keeper Christy Pym.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The danger still wasn’t cleared, with Collar seeing a follow-up effort bravely blocked by James Perch.

The Stags soon found some momentum, and almost struck in the 13th minute.

Akins fed Ollie Clarke, and the skipper’s drive from the edge of the box flicked off County’s Myles Hippolyte before striking the top of the crossbar.

It had been an intriguing end-to-end clash in the opening quarter of the game, with Stockport next to threaten.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pym was again called upon to keep out Paddy Madden’s low drive.

It was Stockport skipper Madden who broke the deadlock bang on the half-hour mark.

He was allowed too much space in the Stags’ box as he glanced home a header from Akil Wright’s precise cross.

Pym was in action soon after the restart when he superbly kept out Chris Hussey’s curling free-kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Madden also fired narrowly off target, as did Collar, as Stockport were now well on top and gunning for a second goal.

Alfie Kilgour headed wide for the Stags, and Akins was denied by a block as Nigel Clough’s men were building up a head of steam.

However, it wasn’t until deep into added time when Akins notched their most dramatic of levellers.

County: Hinchliffe, Byrne, Wright, Hussey, Knoyle, Collar (Camps, 90), Croasdale, Sarcevic, Hippolyte (Stretton, 65), Madden (Olaofe, 73), Wootton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs not used: Jaros, Johnson, Rydel, Rowe.

Stags: Pym, Harbottle (Gale, 89), Kilgour, Perch (Oates, 57), Hewitt, O Clarke, Wallace (Johnson, 75), Boateng (Law, 89), Bowery, Keillor-Dunn, Akins.

Subs not used: Flinders, Abdullah, Anderson.

Referee: Paul Howard

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Attendance: 10,155

StagsChristy PymMansfield