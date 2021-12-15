Relive that magic day when Mansfield Town put Chesterfield one step nearer to Football League Relegation

That was what happened back on 14th April 2018 when Mal Benning bagged a winner in a 1-0 win at the Proact as Stags sent Chesterfield one step closer to the National League.
1. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018
Chesterfield's Zavon Hines misses an open goal.
Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018
Sir Mal of Benning celebrates his winning goal as Mansfield add another nail to Chesterfield's relegation coffin.
3. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018
Mal Benning gives Stags a 1-0 lead as the away end goes nuts. 1-0 Mansfield and the 'Spireites going down' chants are cranked up a notch.
4. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018
What a moment for Mansfield's fans. Stags go one up at the Proact and celebrate in front of a packed away end.
