Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League Two, Chesterfield v Mansfield Town, Proact Stadium, 14/04/18, K.O 1pm Mansfield's players celebrate Mal Benning's winning goal Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Relive that magic day when Mansfield Town put Chesterfield one step nearer to Football League Relegation

There’s no better feeling than beating your rivals. It’s even sweeter when the enemy need three points in a failed fight to beat relegation.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 11:28 am

That was what happened back on 14th April 2018 when Mal Benning bagged a winner in a 1-0 win at the Proact as Stags sent Chesterfield one step closer to the National League.

1. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018

Chesterfield's Zavon Hines misses an open goal.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018

Sir Mal of Benning celebrates his winning goal as Mansfield add another nail to Chesterfield's relegation coffin.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018

Mal Benning gives Stags a 1-0 lead as the away end goes nuts. 1-0 Mansfield and the 'Spireites going down' chants are cranked up a notch.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield 0 Stags 1 - 14th April 2018

What a moment for Mansfield's fans. Stags go one up at the Proact and celebrate in front of a packed away end.

Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldFootball LeagueNational LeagueStags
Next Page
Page 1 of 3