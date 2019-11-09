Relive Mansfield Town’s FA Cup clash with Chorley in pictures
Mansfield Town edged past non-league Chorley in the FA Cup thanks to a second half goal from Nicky Maynard.
Match photographer Jez Tighe captured the action as it unfolded.
Mansfield Town forward Nicky Maynard scores the only goal of the game.
Nicky Maynard celebrates after scoring.
Mansfield Town forward Andy Cook stretches to stop the ball from a cross.
Otis Khan crosses the ball in to the penalty box'.
