Relive Mansfield Town’s 2-1 win at Walsall in pictures
Mansfield Town claimed a fine 2-1 win at Walsall thanks to goals in both halves.
Match photographer Gustavo Pantano captured the match action and goal celebrations.
Delight for Andy Cook after he opened the scoring.
Andy Cook celebrates scoring in the first half.
Mansfield�s Conor Shaughnessy and Walsall�s Stuart Sinclair battle for the ball.
Otis Khan and Walsall�s Alfie Bates battle for the ball.
