Eoin Doyle celebrates after giving Swindon the lead against Mansfield.

Relive Mansfield Town's 1-0 defeat at Swindon Town in pictures

Mansfield Town went down to their first away League Two defeat since September after a 1-0 loss at Swindon Town

Match photographer Gareth Williams captured the action as it unfolded in this gallery.

Mansfield's Kellan Gordon send in a dangerous cross, despite the attentions of Swindon's Rob Hunt
Mansfield's Kellan Gordon is tackled by Swindon's Rob Hunt.
Mansfield's Nicky Maynard blazes wide with only Swindon keeper Steven Benda to beat.
Nicky Maynard fires just wide of the Swindon goal.
