Relieved Ollerton shrug off relegation scare

Defeat at Dronfield Town failed to prevent Ollerton Town celebrating survival for another year in the Toolstation Northern Counties East League.

Ollerton went down 3-1 to high-riding Dronfield, but results elsewhere meant that they were safe from relegation in the First Division after their crucial win the previous week against fellow strugglers Harworth.

The hosts knew that three points would see them finish in the top six, and they started on the front foot, taking the lead on 22 minutes when Matty Ord found space on the edge of the area, and his low shot sneaked in at the near post.

In response, Ollerton tweaked their formation and equalised in the 32nd minute when Luke Pickering’s long throw found captain Sam Stretton, who defly directed the ball into the corner.

The visitors could have gone in front when top scorer Gav King skewed a shot wide from 20 yards. But instead, Dronfield regained their advantage 11 minutes into the second half when Mark Fereday spun defender Liam Cooper on the edge of the box to drive home.

King missed another presentable chance before the home side sealed the points on 75 when a shot from Ethan Flower was parried by goalkeeper James Leverton, and Fereday smashed home from a tight angle.