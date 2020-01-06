Relieved AFC Mansfield end four-month wait for league win

Relieved AFC Mansfield ended their long wait for another league win by upsetting title-chasing Staveley Miners Welfare.

The Bulls tasted victory for the first time since August by beating Steveley 2-0 to ease their relegation fears towards the foot of the Northern Counties East League’s Premier Division.

Manager Matt Chatfield said he could not praise his players highly enough after making five changes in his search for only the third win of the campaign.

“It was a brilliant feeling after waiting four months,” said Chatfield. “I knew from training how much we wanted it. We dug deep and all the players worked hard.

“Staveley have good players and a good management team, and I still believe they will go up. But we did our job right.

“We have shown we can do it against one of the best teams in the division. Now we have to carry it on and find some consistency.”

AFC’s goals were scored by Ross Duggan, who leapt off the substitutes’ bench to convert a 72nd minute penalty and then strike again in the dying minutes. Chatfield said: “We saw a different side to Ross today. He really wanted it and showed why is a top goalscorer.”

At the other end, the Bulls kept a rare clean sheet, helped by the return of experienced defender Matt Wilson, who has re-joined the club from Lincoln United after previous spells with the likes of Alfreton Town.

AFC don’t have a league game this Saturday, but are back in action on January 18 when they entertain joint leaders Hemsworth Miners Welfare.