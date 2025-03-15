Relief and justice done for Clough as Mansfield Town halt winless run against Barnsley

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough felt a sense of relief and justice done as Stags enjoyed a grandstand finish to a thrilling afternoon with a long overdue first win in 15 games as they saw off visiting Barnsley 2-1 today.

Stags were trying to avoid equalling the club record of 14 league games without a win and managed it at the death as Deji Oshilaja turned the ball home from Luas Akins' square ball following a long far post cross from Stephen McLaughlin.

“I think that has been coming for a few weeks and the overriding feeling is relief as well as the injustice of the last seven or eight weeks, when some of the losses should have been draws and some of the draws should have been wins,” said Clough after a first victory since 4th January.

“I thought we just about deserved it overall today and, if not, we have deserved some victories in the last few weeks.

Action during the Sky Bet League One match against Barnsley FC at the One Call Stadium, 15 March 2025, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It was just lovely to get the win anyhow. We were back on it today and I thought we were good value.

“The ball that dropped for us in the last minute today was probably the first one that has dropped for us in the box in all that time.

“The stadium totally erupted and I thought the roof was going to come off. Everyone had been desperate for it and the patience the supporters have shown us has been incredible.

“We were delighted there were only three added minutes.”

Caylan Vickers put Stags in front on 11 minutes, but they could not find the second in a dominant first half and were pegged back by Josh Benson on 54 minutes before the late drama.

“We were a bit on edge with the run we have been on and finishing could have been better as we got in some great positions,” said Clough.

“Our first goal was another of those balls we have been getting into the six yard box and not finishing. But today we scored and it was a big relief it went in, though not as much as the second one.

“I was very disappointed with their goal, coming from a throw in on the halfway line. It should never have got from that point to the other side.

“We have nine games to go and we still need a few points.”

Baily Cargill went off with a tight hamstring and will be assessed in the week.

Stags now have a weekend off next week with the home clash with Leyton Orient postponed due to international call-ups for the O's.