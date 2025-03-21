Relegation-threatened Crawley Town confirm Scott Lindsey as new manager after sensational return to the club
Lindsey was confirmed as the club’s new manager just three weeks after his Dons dismissal after Rob Elliot was dismissed by the struggling Reds following a dire run of form.
Crawley, who have won just six of their last 31 games, will all but certainly be relegated this season and are currently 12 points off safety with nine games to go.
Crawley chairman Preston Johnson said: “We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town. We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the club and the game.
"We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community. Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”
Lindsey guided Crawley to a memorable promotion via the play-offs last season following victory over Crewe at Wembley.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.