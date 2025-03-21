Scott Lindsey has returned as manager of Crawley Town just weeks after being sacked by MK Dons.

Sacked MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey has returned to Crawley Town as manager – just months after he left the position to head to Stadium MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey was confirmed as the club’s new manager just three weeks after his Dons dismissal after Rob Elliot was dismissed by the struggling Reds following a dire run of form.

Crawley, who have won just six of their last 31 games, will all but certainly be relegated this season and are currently 12 points off safety with nine games to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley chairman Preston Johnson said: “We are very excited to welcome Scott back to Crawley Town. We all love the culture and commitment he brings to the club and the game.

"We’re striving for success at the highest levels of English football and to strengthen relationships with our fans and the broader community. Our lead investors are committed to a long-term vision, and Scott Lindsey is essential to that.”

Lindsey guided Crawley to a memorable promotion via the play-offs last season following victory over Crewe at Wembley.