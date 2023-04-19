But UCL North neighbours Eastwood Community CFC are now safe and Kimberley MW guaranteed a top 10 finish.

Tuesday's must-win game started well for Selston as James Gardner was sent off after only three minutes and Taylor Conway put Selston ahead two minutes later.

But Newark hit back to win and Parishioners boss Craig Weston said: “I was over the moon how we started. But after their sending-off we seemed to ease up a bit and stopped doing what we were doing well.

James Shaw - 41 goals for Kimberley this season.

“It seemed to affect us more than them. We didn't take advantage and their 10 men upped their game. We just couldn't get going after that and paid for it.

“We were hoping we might be able to gather a couple more points and just scrape through but now we just have to hope something happens restructure-wise where we might get a reprieve.

“At the end of the day we have let ourselves down.”

He added: “I brought young lads in and there is a lot of learning to be done. It is a good level of football and we've just fallen short a little bit – and that is me and the management team too.

“We have not been quite good enough. But we have to stay positive and if we do go down and it could be a blessing in disguise as we can regroup, get players in we can build on as it's hard to attract players when you're bottom of the league.

“I have been there before with Rainworth and Selston, when we won it, and it's a good competitive league. Whatever level, you have to approach each game like a cup final and be consistent and not underestimate anyone.”

Eastwood were pipped 1-0 at Skegness Town on Saturday but results elsewhere saw them safe.

Joint boss Daryll Thomas said: “We’re finally delighted to see we are mathematically safe from relegation going into the final game of the season.

“Myself and Bally (joint boss Martin Ball) have learnt so much in a short space of time and we really do appreciate and respect every single player that has represented Eastwood CFC since we have taken over.

“Taking 11 points from 12 games I think represents a steady start to management for us both.

“Even though we demand better from ourselves we have to constantly remind ourselves it’s our first job and hopefully people at the club and supporters remember that as well.

“Last weekend was a strange game as Skegness scored from what can only be described as a shambles of a goal conceded by us.

“But I thought we had the better chances first half and could have got a result.

“Something that really disappointed us was the attitude and application from a large part of the team which isn’t acceptable, so although this weekend's game at Wisbech Town is a 'dead rubber' we’ll be expecting a reaction from certain players.

“We know it’s been a difficult season for everyone at the club, losing way too many games week in week out.

“But as a management team we would like to say thank you for sticking with it and we are so excited for next season already and hopefully bringing back exciting winning football back to the Halbrooke Stadium.”

Kimberley MW enter the final weekend of the season with a guaranteed top 10 finish in their debut season at Step 5.

They secured that with a professional away performance at Deeping Rangers, coming away with all three points after a 5-0 victory with goals from Ryan Whitehurst and a Dan Davy brace coupled with strikes from James Shaw, notching his 40th and 41st for the season.

“Saturday's victory marked the end of a busy week for us,” said joint boss Ant Ward.

"We were disappointed not to take all three points at Eastwood and we were excellent on Wednesday in the 2-1 defeat away at Anstey.

“But, despite the performance we came away with nothing - so Saturday was a fitting end to a heavy week.”

Kimberley MWFC entertain Melton Town at the Stag Ground on Saturday.

Injuries aren't clearing, for Kimberley MWFC so managers Ward and Graham Furnell expect to name a similar looking squad to the last few weeks.

“The lads are ready for a rest, but there's one last test before a well-earned rest for players and staff,” said Ward.