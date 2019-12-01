Refereeing decisions going against Alfreton Town, says boss Billy Heath

Alfreton Town manager Billy Heath hit out at match officials after more decisions went against the Reds in a 1-0 defeat at York City.

Second-placed City claimed the points with a 12th minute goal from Jordan Burrow at the near post on the end of a slick David Ferguson cross.

But the Reds had already had an eighth minute goal ruled out in mysterious circumstances when Dominic Smith headed home from a Dale Whitham corner.

Heath said: "It's just ridiculous. We seem to be getting a big decision that goes against us every week. (It was) embarrassing for it to be ruled out - laughable really."

It was difficult for Alfreton to push forward before the break, but just two minutes into the second half Amari Morgan-Smith rattled the bar from another Whitham corner.

A subsequent flag-kick from the former Chorley midfielder left home keeper Peter Jameson scrambling to claw the ball off the line.

York racked up a plethora of corners without causing the visiting defence any massive problems, other than a desperate clearance by Shane Killock to deny Burrow a second goal in the 55th minute.

The Reds never gave up trying, but inevitably slipped to their first defeat at Bootham Crescent in four visits to that historic stadium, the hosts set to move to a new ground next season after being resident there since 1932.

"l thought the players were magnificent again,” added Heath. “We're down to the bare bones, but l thought we were the better team in the second half.

“They put us under pressure in the first half but then we started to get to grips with it a bit more in midfield. We asked more questions in the second half.

“We had to make a change early doors. Young Nyle (Blake) came on and did everything we've asked.

“Every player has done what they can to try and give us something from the game.”

Heath said his players could not have done anymore to get something.

“From a team point of view l can't ask for any more - key decisions in this game have gone against us. We were against a team that's got everything and we deserved something from the game."

ALFRETON: Atkinson; Clackstone, Smith, Qualter, Killock, Thacker,

Branson, Whitham, Grice [Blake 25], Clarke, Morgan-Smith.

other subs; Bacon, Bennett, Hinchley, Andrew.

Referee: Sam Mulhall

Attendance: 2306 [inc. 125 from Alfreton]