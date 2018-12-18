Reds fans pictured during Derby County v Nottingham Forest at Pride Park

Reds fans pictured at Pride Park. Image by Jez Tighe.
Reds fans pictured at Pride Park. Image by Jez Tighe.

Were you at Pride Park to witness the goalless draw between Derby County and Nottingham Forest?

View our online picture gallery to see if you can spot a familiar face in the crowd from Monday night’s East Midlands Derby.