Red-faced Ollerton Town issue apology after floodlight failures

Embarrassed Ollerton Town have issued an apology to supporters after their latest two homes games in the First Division of the Toolstation Northern Counties East League were affected by floodlight failure.

A match against North Ferriby had to be abandoned as late as the 92nd minute, with the visitors 3-1 up.

And then last Friday’s scheduled clash with local rivals Retford never got under way because the floodlights could not run for a prolonged period of time, forcing the crowd to go home disappointed.

A club statement read: “Clearly what happened on Friday evening was embarrassing for all concerned with the football club.

“For it to happen once is bad enough, but for it to happen two games in a row is unacceptable, which is something we all accept.

“Therefore, we’d like to issue a few apologies. Firstly, to the players, fans and committee of North Ferriby. We hope that commonsense prevails this week and the league awards them the three points their performance on the day deserved.

“Secondly, our sincerest apologies go out to all who attended Friday night’s game. The fixture was moved from Saturday in order to try and create more of a spectacle, and everyone was left feeling very disappointed at it not going ahead.”

Ollerton also divulged some information on the electrical problems that ruined the two fixtures.

The statement continued: “We also feel it is important to clarify that the issue which caused Friday’s game against Retford to be postponed is a different issue to the one which saw the match against North Ferriby abandoned.

“After the North Ferriby game, we had an expert come out to look at the lights and they identified that it was a fault with some wiring which had worn through.

“Friday’s issue was not with the lights, but with the generator. We are now in contact with people to try and identify the exact fault with our generator and we hope that everything will be working normally in time for our scheduled home game against Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday, December 7.”

Ollerton currently sit 14th in the 20-team division, with 14 points from their first 12 matches of the season. Their next fixture, this coming Saturday, is away to top-of-the-table Skegness Town.