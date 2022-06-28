Record Mansfield Town season ticket sales are an endorsement of Stags' sparkling football believes boss Nigel Clough

A fantastic second half of the season saw Stags only miss out by defeat in the League Two play-off final at Wembley and fans are now eagerly snapping up season tickets in the hope of seeing their heroes go one step further next season.

“The season ticket sales gives us tremendous heart and optimism,” said Clough.

“It is also an endorsement that people appreciate what we have been doing over the past 12-18 months, that they want to be a part of it, and that they want to see more of it next season.

Nigel Clough - season ticket sales reflect endorsement of his side's style.

“From October time after the bad run, I think that seven months saw some brilliant games with brilliant football and I think the statistic that we would have won the league if it had started in October has given everybody a lot of heart that we were very close.

“The disappointment of that day at Wembley will always be there and always stays with you.

“But also you have to put it in perspective and say, yes, it was the most important game and one game.

“But you look at everything that led up to that and I think it was very encouraging – so much of the play and the results and everything – and certainly the way the supporters reacted to it all and got behind us.

“That doesn't change because of that one result. That was seven months we had.