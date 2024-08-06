RECAP: Matlock Town 0 Mansfield Town 3 - Evans, Macdonald and Swan goals seal final pre-season win for Stags
All eyes will be on the side Nigel Clough picks with Friday night’s season-opener at Barnsley closing in.
Our reporter Stephen Thirkill will be at the game and will bring you the game as it unfolds in our live blog.
LIVE: Matlock Town v Mansfield Town
Evans, Macdonald and Swan goals seal the win.
FT: 0-3 and that’s pre-season done and dusted with for another year.
Full attention to Friday night now and the League One opener at Barnsley.
Time to celebrate.
Some good performances as well from Lewis and Williams to give Clough something to think about.
And, of course, a tantalising glimpe of Mansfield new goal threat in Will Evans.
It’s been a very comfortable workout against a not very good Matlock Town side, but it’s all about the minutes at this stage of pre-season and there’s been some valuable minutes for Gregory and Swan after their recent illnesses.
Abdullah pokes home after a scramble but the offside flag spares Matlock Town a heavier defeat
Into the final five mins and Stags are finishing strong
Abdullah fires wide from outside the box after a good turn and run through midfield, shame he couldn’t have added the finishing touch to that one.
Into the final ten minutes now. 0-3
The goal signalled a lot of subs for Stags
Swan scores from close range after a Macdonald free-kick was blocked by the wall before it was put back into the danger zone by Carter. 0-3 (72)
GOAL: 0-3 (Swan)
Terrible final ball there again from Matlock after they won the ball back and broke at Stags. Matlock could probably play another 70 mins and not score. 0-2 (70)
He’s had nothing to do all night but he earned his corn there.
Brilliant save from Flinders at point-blank range from Hardy. 0-2 (68)
Double change coming up for Matlock Town on 67 mins.
Another poor cross from Matlock sails straight out for a goal-kick. There was no pressure on the cross either. That really sums up their night. 0-2 (65)
Another Matlock change, their third of the night if my maths are correct. Classic friendly right now, the pace has slowed and the subs all add to the disruption.
30 mins apiece for Evans, Gregory and Swann. Decent competition up front for Stags with today’s signing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.