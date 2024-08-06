Live

RECAP: Matlock Town 0 Mansfield Town 3 - Evans, Macdonald and Swan goals seal final pre-season win for Stags

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Aug 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 21:59 BST
Mansfield Town beat Grimsby Town at the weekend and conclude pre-season tonight at Matlock Town.
Stags conclude their pre-season with a trip to Matlock Town tonight.

All eyes will be on the side Nigel Clough picks with Friday night’s season-opener at Barnsley closing in.

Our reporter Stephen Thirkill will be at the game and will bring you the game as it unfolds in our live blog.

LIVE: Matlock Town v Mansfield Town

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:32 BST

Evans, Macdonald and Swan goals seal the win.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:31 BST

FT: 0-3 and that’s pre-season done and dusted with for another year.

Full attention to Friday night now and the League One opener at Barnsley.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:30 BST

Time to celebrate.

Celebration time for StagsCelebration time for Stags
Celebration time for Stags | Pic : Chris Holloway
Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:28 BST

Some good performances as well from Lewis and Williams to give Clough something to think about.

And, of course, a tantalising glimpe of Mansfield new goal threat in Will Evans.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:26 BST

It’s been a very comfortable workout against a not very good Matlock Town side, but it’s all about the minutes at this stage of pre-season and there’s been some valuable minutes for Gregory and Swan after their recent illnesses.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:25 BST

Abdullah pokes home after a scramble but the offside flag spares Matlock Town a heavier defeat

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:25 BSTUpdated 21:26 BST

Into the final five mins and Stags are finishing strong

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:21 BST

Abdullah fires wide from outside the box after a good turn and run through midfield, shame he couldn’t have added the finishing touch to that one.

Into the final ten minutes now. 0-3

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:16 BST

The goal signalled a lot of subs for Stags

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:13 BSTUpdated 21:16 BST

Swan scores from close range after a Macdonald free-kick was blocked by the wall before it was put back into the danger zone by Carter. 0-3 (72)

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:12 BSTUpdated 21:14 BST

GOAL: 0-3 (Swan)

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:10 BST

Terrible final ball there again from Matlock after they won the ball back and broke at Stags. Matlock could probably play another 70 mins and not score. 0-2 (70)

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:09 BSTUpdated 21:09 BST

He’s had nothing to do all night but he earned his corn there.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:09 BSTUpdated 21:14 BST

Brilliant save from Flinders at point-blank range from Hardy. 0-2 (68)

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:07 BST

Double change coming up for Matlock Town on 67 mins.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:05 BST

Another poor cross from Matlock sails straight out for a goal-kick. There was no pressure on the cross either. That really sums up their night. 0-2 (65)

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:03 BST

Another Matlock change, their third of the night if my maths are correct. Classic friendly right now, the pace has slowed and the subs all add to the disruption.

Tue, 06 Aug, 2024, 21:01 BST

30 mins apiece for Evans, Gregory and Swann. Decent competition up front for Stags with today’s signing.

