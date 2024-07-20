RECAP: Mansfield Town ease to friendly win over Hucknall Town
Stags fielded different line-ups in either half as they took their pre-season goal tally to 13 goals so far with a confident display.
The League One newcomers hit the front after just three minutes through Hiram Boateng to set the tone for a predictably one-sided encounter.
Stags led 2-0 at the break before adding more misery in the second half for the hosts as Hucknall tired late on.
But it did prove to be a more than useful workout with trialists Ben Quinn and Eric McWoods both impressing as they each got on the goalscorers sheet.
Mansfield will face a different test when they face a Chelsea U21 side during a warm weather training camp in Portugal, before Championship side Oxford United head to town for Mansfield’s first home pre-season.
Stags named trialist Ben Quinn in their side for the first half of the feature as Nigel Clough continued to take a look.
Boateng gave Stags an early lead after a composed finish from the edge of the box three minutes in.
The visitors doubled the advantage on 24 minutes when Ben Quinn kept his cool from the spot after a handball from a Hucknall defender.
Boateng had a shot saved low down by the Hucknall keeper on 38 minutes after another well-worked move down the left.
Will Swan somehow fired over the bar from a couple yards out minutes after the restart.
Davis Keillor-Dunn was denied by the post on 59 minutes as the second-half Stags side continued to look lively.
Eric McWoods boosted his chances of winning a permanent contract with a cool finish to put Stags 3-0 up on 64 minutes.
Keannu Baccus bagged his first for Stags with a good finish 11 minutes later, before Finn Flanagan smashed into the roof of the net to add another.
Stephen McLaughlin added a sixth with three minutes to go to complete a good workout.
