Live

RECAP: How Mansfield Town got the better of lacklustre Oxford United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Jul 2024, 09:12 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2024, 16:57 BST
Mansfield Town host Oxford United this afternoon.Mansfield Town host Oxford United this afternoon.
Mansfield Town host Oxford United this afternoon.
Stags host Oxford United today in their first home pre-season game.

They go into the game in good form, having beaten Chelsea U21’s 2-1 in this week’s Portugal training camp.

Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game, and you can follow all the action here.

Mansfield Town v Oxford United: LIVE updates here

16:56 BST

FT: 1-0 Stags (DKD with the winner)

One goal seperates us but Stags were more than worthy winners against a below-par Oxford.

Head over to www.chad.co.uk for reaction.

16:55 BST

Stags heading to a deserved win here. The result doesn’t really matter but a number of impressive performances, energy levels and more miles in the tank certainly do.

16:52 BST

Lewis just tried to lob the keeper from all of 75 yards. Cheeky to say the least

There will be 3 minutes injury-time to go.

16:50 BST

Oxford re-start by passing into the stand. Sums up their day really, frustrated and very poor.

Stags lead 1-0 with 2 mins and stoppage-time to go.

16:49 BST

Boateng goes into the book for retaliation but Rodrigues has escaped any action.

16:48 BST

Big brawl on the pitch now. Rodriques petulantly pushes Boateng and players from both sides pile in.

Nailed on red card if that was an EFL game.

16:47 BST

A rare pre-season yellow card as Ruben Rodrigues goes in to the book for a late lunging tackle. (86) 1-0

16:46 BST

84: Nichols tests the keeper after a good counter-attack from Stags.

16:45 BST

Back to the action and we have 8 mins and stoppage-time left. It’s been bitty and disjointed since Stags opened the scoring.

Aaron Lewis has drilled a free-kick narrowly wide.

16:43 BST

The players on are: Bowery, Boateng, Akins, Flanagan, Macdonald, Wauchope, B. Quinn, Abdullah

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Oxford UnitedChelseaPortugal

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.