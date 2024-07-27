RECAP: How Mansfield Town got the better of lacklustre Oxford United
They go into the game in good form, having beaten Chelsea U21’s 2-1 in this week’s Portugal training camp.
Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game, and you can follow all the action here.
Mansfield Town v Oxford United: LIVE updates here
FT: 1-0 Stags (DKD with the winner)
One goal seperates us but Stags were more than worthy winners against a below-par Oxford.
Stags heading to a deserved win here. The result doesn’t really matter but a number of impressive performances, energy levels and more miles in the tank certainly do.
Lewis just tried to lob the keeper from all of 75 yards. Cheeky to say the least
There will be 3 minutes injury-time to go.
Oxford re-start by passing into the stand. Sums up their day really, frustrated and very poor.
Stags lead 1-0 with 2 mins and stoppage-time to go.
Boateng goes into the book for retaliation but Rodrigues has escaped any action.
Big brawl on the pitch now. Rodriques petulantly pushes Boateng and players from both sides pile in.
Nailed on red card if that was an EFL game.
A rare pre-season yellow card as Ruben Rodrigues goes in to the book for a late lunging tackle. (86) 1-0
84: Nichols tests the keeper after a good counter-attack from Stags.
Back to the action and we have 8 mins and stoppage-time left. It’s been bitty and disjointed since Stags opened the scoring.
Aaron Lewis has drilled a free-kick narrowly wide.
The players on are: Bowery, Boateng, Akins, Flanagan, Macdonald, Wauchope, B. Quinn, Abdullah
