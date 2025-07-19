Mansfield Town suffered a first pre-season defeat of the campaign after being beaten by Middlesbrough.

Brilliant Mansfield Town turned on the second-half style as they fought back from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 with Middlesbrough.

First half goals from Dael Fry, Tommy Conway and Morgan Whittaker inside 15 minutes had put Boro in total command at the break.

But Stags refused to be beaten during a high tempo second 45 minutes which saw the hosts take the game to their Championship counterparts in confident fashion.

Nathan Moriah-Welsh pulled one back with a cool first time finish on the hour, before Stephen McLaughlin headed home with eight minutes to go as Stags continued to push their higher league opponents onto the back foot.

And that never-say-die attitude got all that it deserved when Jordan Bowery kept his cool from the spot with three minutes to go following a handball to give Stags a fine draw.

It could have been even better had Rhys Oates managed to convert a 71st minute penalty which saw keeper Sol Brynn guess the right way.

Dom Dwyer curled an early effort wide, before Moriah-Welsh saw a shot blocked for a corner after a surging run on 15 minutes.

But that solid start counted for little when Fry headed home Morgan Whittaker’s 22nd minute corner to give the Championship side the lead.

Whittaker and Riley McGree both saw chances fall their way during a spell of Boro dominance following the goal.

And that pressure paid off when Conway doubled their advantage from the spot on 34 minutes after Fry was pulled back following another Whittaker corner.

It got worse for Stags three minutes later when the lively Whittaker beat Liam Roberts with ease after getting through on goal.

Louis Reed and Regan Henry both had shots as battling Stags put the visitors under pressure at the start of the second half.

Stags got their rewards when Moriah-Welsh pulled a goal back with a beautiful first time finish from Elliott Hewitt’s pass on 61 minutes.

Oates fluffed the chance to get Stags back in it ten minutes later when Brynn guessed right to save his penalty.

Liam Roberts did well to deny Delano Burgzorg after the Boro man beat the offside trap with 15 minutes to go, in what proved to be the turning point.

The Stags shot-stopper had to be at his best five minutes later to beat away another effort from Burgzorg.

Mansfield gave themselves late hope when McLaughlin headed home a Keanu Baccus cross.

And that hope grew into a share of the pre-season spoils when Bowery kept his cool after Stags were awarded another penalty with three minutes to go.

Stags starting side: Roberts, Knoyle, Hewitt, Sweeney, Cargill, Moriah-Welse, Evans, Dwyer, McDonnell, McAdam, Hendry.

Subs: Mason, Bowery, Flanagan, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin, Reed, Maris, Lewis, Oates, Kruszynski, Baccus.

Att: 2633.