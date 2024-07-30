Live

RECAP: Alfreton Town 1 Mansfield Town 1 - how the draw played out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 30th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 21:21 BST
Mansfield Town face Alfreton Town on the back of a good win over Oxford United at the weekend.Mansfield Town face Alfreton Town on the back of a good win over Oxford United at the weekend.
Mansfield Town face Alfreton Town on the back of a good win over Oxford United at the weekend.
Stags head to neighbours Alfreton Town tonight for their latest pre-season friendly.

They go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Oxford United.

Our reporter Stephen Thirkill is at the game and will bring you all the action and reaction as it unfolds

LIVE: Alfreton Town v Mansfield Town

21:20 BST

Head over to our website later for reaction from Nigel Clough.

21:20 BST

FT: 1-1 - A hard-fought draw there. Credit to Alfreton and some good defending which stiffled Stags.

Good work out though

21:17 BST

Akins scuffs a close range shot just on full-time after good work by Blake-Tracy to cut the ball back. 1-1 (90)

21:14 BST

It’s been a quieter night for Ben Quinn. He’s worked hard but not had too many chances come his way.

I’d expect a contract to come his way this week.

21:13 BST

Into the final five. No sign of a winner on the way

21:10 BST

‘Keep going’ - That’s the message from Clough on the touchline.

21:09 BST

Decent spell here for Stags in the final ten minutes. The screw has been turned a touch

21:04 BST

14 minutes to go and were winding down towards a 1-1 draw. Alfreton will be very happy with their nights work

20:57 BST

Another sub for Alfreton. None for Stags as yet. 1-1 (70)

20:54 BST

Ben Quinn glances a header wide. The cross was a touch too high.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:StagsOxford United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.