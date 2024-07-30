RECAP: Alfreton Town 1 Mansfield Town 1 - how the draw played out
They go into the game on the back of a confidence-boosting 1-0 win over Oxford United.
FT: 1-1 - A hard-fought draw there. Credit to Alfreton and some good defending which stiffled Stags.
Good work out though
Akins scuffs a close range shot just on full-time after good work by Blake-Tracy to cut the ball back. 1-1 (90)
It’s been a quieter night for Ben Quinn. He’s worked hard but not had too many chances come his way.
I’d expect a contract to come his way this week.
Into the final five. No sign of a winner on the way
‘Keep going’ - That’s the message from Clough on the touchline.
Decent spell here for Stags in the final ten minutes. The screw has been turned a touch
14 minutes to go and were winding down towards a 1-1 draw. Alfreton will be very happy with their nights work
Another sub for Alfreton. None for Stags as yet. 1-1 (70)
Ben Quinn glances a header wide. The cross was a touch too high.
