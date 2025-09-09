Reburbished stand at Mansfield Town is named The Radford Family Stand

Mansfield Town Football Club have announced that the newly-renovated Bishop Street Stand at One Call Stadium has been renamed as The Radford Family Stand, sponsored by John Sankey Estate Agents in association with The Mortgage Store-Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Extensive renovation work was undertaken during the past 12 months on the previously-derelict Bishop Street Stand and last month’s match at home to Blackpool marked its opening for the first time since 20th May 2004.

Its renaming has been made in honour of the club’s owners, John and Carolyn Radford and their family, under whose tenure the club has enjoyed one of the most successful periods in Mansfield Town’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo have overseen two promotions, built a state-of-the-art training facility, re-established the club’s Academy, and seen home attendances quadruple, among many other achievements.

The newly refurbished Bishop Street Stand has a new name.

The stand will be sponsored by John Sankey Estate Agents and The Mortgage Store-Mansfield.

The estate agents’ much-respected owner, John Sankey, who enjoyed a long-association with the club, sadly passed away in May of this year.

Mansfield Town’s head of commercial, Michael Bradley, said: “It is fitting that the new Bishop Street Stand is named in honour of the club’s owners, John & Carolyn - and their family - who have transformed the club in the past 15 years for the benefit of the club, the town and its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have built a club based on family values and one which is now a cornerstone of the community.”

Speaking about the sponsorship of the stand, Michael added: “After meeting with Nick Gibbons (of John Sankey Estate Agents) and Jon Cheshire-Staley (The Mortgage Store-Mansfield) in the close season to discuss potential sponsorship opportunities, we spoke fondly about Mr Sankey and his love of the club and the town and it felt like a fitting tribute to once again see the estate agents' logo sit proudly on the roof of the newly-refurbished stand.

“Both the Estate Agency and The Mortgage Store have been major sponsors of the club in recent times and I am extremely pleased to help promote their services to our loyal fanbase for another season.”

Nick Gibbons, managing partner of John Sankey Estate Agents, said: “John Sankey Estate Agents and The Mortgage Store-Mansfield are proud to come together to sponsor the new Bishop Street Stand for the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sponsorship holds a special meaning for us, as it’s dedicated to the memory of Mr. Sankey, the much-loved owner of John Sankey Estate Agents.

“His passion for both the local community and the Stags was well-known, and we felt this was the perfect way to honour his legacy.

“By supporting Mansfield Town, we hope to continue Mr. Sankey’s commitment to the local area, bringing people together through the club he cared so much about.

“Here’s to a season full of pride, passion, and community spirit – just as he would have wanted.”