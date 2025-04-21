Reading boss Noel Hunt believes his side can make the play-offs after demolition of Mansfield Town
The Royals have only lost twice in 17 games and, although four of their goals stemmed from awful home mistakes today, they had the quality to punish them.
Hunt was full of praise for the quality of the Stags though and knew his side had been in a battle for much of a tight first half.
“That was a really strong performance today and we now have to go and back it up next week,” he said.
“It did not start easy - Mansfield have a big strong side with a really good, experienced manager.
“They have good players and you can see in midfield that they want to play.
“We had to be at our best to get on top of them and take over.
“It was about that fight and mentality side of it at the start of the game and matching them for the first 15 minutes.
“We had a really good team meeting this morning about the opportunity we have given ourselves after our hard work this season, and there are three ways it can go.
“We can turn and walk home, we can stand still and watch it or we can step forward and embrace it and take it on.
“I think we have done the latter today and I am delighted.”
He added: “I thought the boys were outstanding today and were brave in their play.
“We were brave in taking shots and crossing the ball.
“If we get the balance right we will have a full strength squad as we head to the end of the season. You don't often say that.
“I think we are getting stronger, fitter and faster.”
Louis Reed, George Williams, Christy Pym and Deji Oshilaja were all punished for their poor passes while Keanu Baccus lost the ball and saw Lewis Wing score a 'worldie' from 25 yards
But Stags are only a point away from being safe with three games to go.
