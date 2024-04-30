Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates a goal. He was rated as Mansfield's best player.Mansfield Town forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates a goal. He was rated as Mansfield's best player.
RATINGS: This is how Mansfield Town's players rated this season, according to this national website

Davis Keillor-Dunn was Mansfield Town’s best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:37 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 10:35 BST

With 22 goals to his name and a solid season all-round, it is perhaps no surprise.

The national website, which dishes out lower than expected scores across the league, gave the goal-getter a 7.45 rating for the season, making him the second best player in League Two.

He is followed by Aden Flint and George Maris.

Here are Mansfield’s best performers this season, with a minimum of ten appearances needed to qualify, according to whoscored.com

7.45

1. Davis Keillor-Dunn

7.45 Photo: Chris Holloway

7.14

2. Aden Flint

7.14 Photo: Chris Holloway

7.03

3. George Maris

7.03 Photo: Pete Norton

7.00

4. Baily Cargill

7.00 Photo: Chris Holloway

