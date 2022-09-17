RATINGS: How the League Two table would look based on FIFA 2023's ratings and how Mansfield Town compares to Bradford City, Salford City, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and the rest of the league
FIFA 2023 comes out later this month and with it the latest ratings for all players and teams in League Two.
Here we look at how Mansfield Town are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.
Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.
Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.
