Here we look at how Mansfield Town are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.

Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.

Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.

Let us know what you think of the ratings and their accuracy via our social media channels.

Remember, you can get all the latest Mansfield Town news, here.

1. Doncaster Rovers - 65 63 65 65 Prestige: 7/10 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Gillingham - 64 67 64 63 Prestige: 5/10 Photo: James Chance Photo Sales

3. Bradford City - 63 65 63 62 Prestige: 9/10 Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4. Salford - 63 63 64 63 Prestige: 8/10 Photo: Getty Photo Sales