Mansfield Town have a prestige rating of 8/10 in FIFA 2023.

RATINGS: How the League Two table would look based on FIFA 2023's ratings and how Mansfield Town compares to Bradford City, Salford City, Swindon Town, Leyton Orient and the rest of the league

FIFA 2023 comes out later this month and with it the latest ratings for all players and teams in League Two.

By Stephen Thirkill
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 8:16 am

Here we look at how Mansfield Town are rated by the game makers and how they stack up against their league rivals.

Each team is given a rating for defence, midfield and attack as well as an overall rating. A domestic prestige rating is also given to each club.

Our images show an overall rating, followed by attacking, midfield and defensive ratings.

Let us know what you think of the ratings and their accuracy via our social media channels.

1. Doncaster Rovers - 65

63 65 65 Prestige: 7/10

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Gillingham - 64

67 64 63 Prestige: 5/10

Photo: James Chance

3. Bradford City - 63

65 63 62 Prestige: 9/10

Photo: Getty

4. Salford - 63

63 64 63 Prestige: 8/10

Photo: Getty

