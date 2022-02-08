RANKED: The new post transfer window market value of every League Two squad - and how Mansfield Town compares

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Mansfield Town compares to their league rivals.
All values – which have been updated after the transfer window closed – are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.
1. Sutton United - £1.55m
Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag and is Sutton's most valuable player.
2. Harrogate Town - £1.69m
Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.
3. Newport County - £1.8m
Coventry City loan man Josh Pask is rated as Newport's most valuable player with a value of £270,000.
4. Walsall - £2m
Stephen Ward is Walsall's biggest asset at £653,000.
