Matty Longstaff is rated as the most valuable player in League Two by a country mile. The Mansfield loan player has a £2.25m price tag.

RANKED: The new post transfer window market value of every League Two squad - and how Mansfield Town compares

How much a player is worth, or which club has the most valuable squad is often a great topic of debate.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 2:48 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 3:39 pm

We’ve taken a look at each squad in League Two to reveal which club has the biggest market value and how Mansfield Town compares to their league rivals.

All values – which have been updated after the transfer window closed – are based on assessments made by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and run from lowest to highest.

1. Sutton United - £1.55m

Keeper Dean Bouzanis comes with a £270,000 price-tag and is Sutton's most valuable player.

2. Harrogate Town - £1.69m

Rory McArdle is rated as Harrogate Town most valuable player at £270,000.

3. Newport County - £1.8m

Coventry City loan man Josh Pask is rated as Newport's most valuable player with a value of £270,000.

4. Walsall - £2m

Stephen Ward is Walsall's biggest asset at £653,000.

