Mansfield Town have 12 points from nine home games.

Ranked: How good or bad every League Two team is at home

On-form Stags will have high hopes of getting the win over Scunthorpe United when they return to the One Call Stadium tomorrow.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:55 am

But how good are Mansfield are home? Here’s how their home record stacks up against the rest of the league, from worst to last.

1. 24) Oldham Athetic

Oldham have picked up just four points so far this season and have the worst home defence in the league with 14 goals shipped.

2. 23) Swindon Town

Swindon Town have six points from their seven home games, with just one win. They have scored just six times at the County Ground.

3. 22) Scunthorpe United

Scunthorpe United have eight points from eight homes. Goals have been hard to find with just six scored at home.

4. 21) Colchester United

Colchester United have eight points from eight home games. As with Scunthorpe, goals have been hard to find with only six home goals scored all season.

