Ranked: How good or bad every League Two team is at home

But how good are Mansfield are home? Here’s how their home record stacks up against the rest of the league, from worst to last.
1. 24) Oldham Athetic
Oldham have picked up just four points so far this season and have the worst home defence in the league with 14 goals shipped.
Photo: Getty Images
2. 23) Swindon Town
Swindon Town have six points from their seven home games, with just one win. They have scored just six times at the County Ground.
Photo: Getty Images
3. 22) Scunthorpe United
Scunthorpe United have eight points from eight homes. Goals have been hard to find with just six scored at home.
Photo: Getty Images
4. 21) Colchester United
Colchester United have eight points from eight home games. As with Scunthorpe, goals have been hard to find with only six home goals scored all season.
Photo: Getty Images