Rampant AFC Mansfield hit eight goals against Pinchbeck United

AFC Mansfield produced one of their biggest wins ever with an 8-0 home thrashing of Pinchbeck United in the UCL Premier North on Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 18:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 18:09 BST
McKenna Parton hit a hat-trick plus goals by Keelan Grist, Kaylum Mitchell, Rhys Walwyn-Alsop, Luke Walker and Devon Smith saw the Bulls roar home with seven goals raining in during the second half.

Boss Phil Buxton said: “It was a great result – unbelievable. The lads were very clinical and that result has been coming for us. But we can't get carried away with it. I know we scored eight goals but it is just three points.

“I thought Pinchbeck were good first half and they caused us problems. We made a little tactical change at half-time and it obviously worked out for us.”

The Bulls strengthened this week with the signings of keeper Myles Wright from Matlock Town and midfielder Ryan Tinsley from Heanor Town, both making debuts on Saturday.

