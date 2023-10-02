Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McKenna Parton hit a hat-trick plus goals by Keelan Grist, Kaylum Mitchell, Rhys Walwyn-Alsop, Luke Walker and Devon Smith saw the Bulls roar home with seven goals raining in during the second half.

Boss Phil Buxton said: “It was a great result – unbelievable. The lads were very clinical and that result has been coming for us. But we can't get carried away with it. I know we scored eight goals but it is just three points.

“I thought Pinchbeck were good first half and they caused us problems. We made a little tactical change at half-time and it obviously worked out for us.”

