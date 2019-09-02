Rainworth wins sets up FA Vase derby against AFC Mansfield

An exciting local derby against AFC Mansfield is next on the FA Vase agenda for Rainworth Miners Welfare after victory in a tricky First Qualifying Round tie at Saffron Dynamo.

Despite missing a penalty, Rainworth beat their plucky Leicestershire hosts 2-0 to erase the memory of a Bank Holiday Monday fiasco in another local derby when they crashed 5-2 to Clipstone.

Goals from Callum Lytham and Cameron Davidson mean they will now take on AFC, away from home, in the next round on Saturday, September 14.

The nerves of the travelling fans weren’t helped by the spot-kick blunder as early as the 14th minute when Declan Brewin was brought down, but his penalty lacked any venom and was easily saved by Dan Phillips.

Either side of the miss, Rainworth also had goals from Chris Timons and Joe Toon disallowed. But they finally went ahead on 28 minutes when excellent work by Jermaine Palmer set up Lytham, who scored from an acute angle.

Saffron responded with an effort that hit the top of the bar, but the Wrens continued on the front foot and put the tie to bed 12 minutes from the end with a sumptuous passing move, involving Lytham and Brewin, that ripped the Saffron defence apart and was finished by Davidson.