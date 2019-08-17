Rainworth Welfare concede injury-time equaliser to Belper Town

Rainworth Welfare thought they had taken all three points against a very good Belper United side, only to concede an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury-time.

Rainworth led twice in a competitive EMCL — all the goals came in the second period — but will look back at two lapses in concentration that proved costly in a 2-2 draw.

Rainworth had the first effort on goal when Ethan Knowles’ excellent corner found Callam Lytham on the far post. It was laid into the path of Jason Gregory, but his goal bound effort was blocked and cleared.

Rainworth started to get on the front foot and Jamie Hardwick’s excellent free kick was headed out for a corner. Minutes later Declan Brewin beat a couple of defenders as he broke into the area, but he took the wrong option and it was easily saved.

In the final minute of the half Rainworth had Steve Smith to thank for a brilliant save from Ryan Baker with the goal at his mercy.

Rainworth started the second half well and Knowles was denied by a fine save.

Rainworth took a deserved lead in the 55th minute. Lytham beat his man on the edge of the area and two strides later he was brought down. The referee pointed to the spot and Brewin converted.

Within three minutes the Wrens had undone all their hard work when they dallied in defence, a re-occurring problem this season, and gifted Joshua Wright an equaliser.

Rainworth continued to press and Brewin’s through ball found Lytham, but his effort was deflected for a corner. Knowles, a threat all afternoon, went on a jinking run but his cross cum shot went just over the far upright.

With only two minutes remaining Rainworth regained the lead when Herbert’s excellent cross saw Brewin’s effort blocked.

Brewin won the rebound and fed Hardwick whose effort was deflected into the net.

But after a goalmouth melee following a late free kick, Ben Rushby reacted first to a rebound off the bar to level.