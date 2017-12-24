Rainworth steam past Harrogate Railway

Football can be a cruel game as Rainworth found out on their visit to Harrogate Railway in early September, dominating a game they somehow lost 4-1.

Today the boot was on the other foot as Harrogate had the upper hand for the opening hour only for Rainworth to blow them away in the final 30 minutes, running out 6-1 victors.

Both sides struggled in the early minutes of the match to find any rythmn after two weeks of inactivity due to the weather.

The first effort of note came in the seventh minute when Tomas Poole had a shot parried by James Webster in the Harrogate goal.

Harrogate’s first opportunity came in the 12th minute when Sydney Santos jinked his way into the area only to see his effort just clear the crossbar.

Minutes later they almost took the lead when an in-swinging corner saw the post come to Ben Townsend’s aid when he just got fingertips to it.

Rainworth’s new strike-force of Kyle Jordan and Nathan Modest combined in the 19th minute but Jordan’s effort went agonisingly inches past the far upright.

The woodwork was beginning to be Rainworth’s best defender as it once again came to their rescue when Jamie Bairstow’s drive rebounded off the far post with Townsend well beaten.

Minutes later it was Townsend again who pushed Frazer Lancaster’s effort on to the crossbar before regathering at the second attempt.

Harrogate were left to rue those opportunities when, in the 27th minute, debutant Brad Jones slid a pass through to Jordan who gave Webster no-chance.

Harrogate continued to have the lion’s share of the play and Frazier was unlucky when his flicked header went inches over the crossbar.

Rainworth however paid the penalty in the 44th minute when they failed to clear the ball and Steve Bargh found the bottom corner.

Rainworth took the lead on 57 minutes when a sublime piece of skill by Jordan saw his curling effort find the top corner with Webster a mere spectator.

Charlie Dawes increased the lead after beating Webster with the help of the upright.

It was 4-1 on 79 minutes when after yet another Rainworth attack saw Dawes’s strike find the top corner as Rainworth began to put Harrogate to the sword.

With Rainworth in the ascendency it came as no surprise when Modest added a couple more in the space of a minute, using his pace to outrun a tiring defence and giving Webster no chance in the Harrogate goal.

Rainworth made their final substitution bringing on James Munson for Modest, but neither side was able to add to the scoreline and at the final whistle it was Rainworth who claimed victory 6-1, with five goals in twenty-six second-half minutes.

RAINWORTH: Townsend; Ludlam; Waddle; Goodwin; Wilson; Pemberton; Poole; Booth (Dawes); Modest (Munson); Jordan; Jones (Nightingale).

Sub (not used): Bennett.

Referee: Mr. Mark Tinsley.

Attendance: 45.