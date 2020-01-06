Rainworth rocked by surprise defeat to bottom team

Rocked Rainworth Miners Welfare suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to bottom-of-the-table Borrowash Victoria to start the new year on a low note.

Borrowash had won only two of their previous 17 matches in the East Midlands Counties League’s Premier Division.

But they inflicted a third defeat on the trot for Rainworth, who were unable to cope with numerous players out because of suspension.

The Wrens started brightly and almost went in front in the 11th minute when winger Lewis Weaver chipped a shot on to the bar.

Dec Brewin also missed a golden chance from a tempting ball by new signing Travis Comry, but the visitors netted the opening goal three minutes into the second half. Lewis Partridge delivered a fine cross for Matt Taylor, who showed good composure to slot home at the far post.

Rainworth reacted well and equalised five minutes later when Weaver showed terrific pace to break free and tuck an effort past ‘keeper Danny Rigley.

However, Borrowash bagged the 67th minute winner as Nathan Bennett pounced on a bouncing ball in the box and drilled a powerful volley low past Josh Hollis. They should have netted again late on when Taylor’s chip was cleared off the line by Joe Toon.

Rainworth are at home again this Saturday, against high-flying Dunkirk.

RAINWORTH LINE-UP – Hollis/ Coupe, Toon, Davidson, Spray, Wright, Brewin, Comry (Pursglove), Adeleye (Darby), Cornell (Dawson), Weaver.