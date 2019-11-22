Rainworth make Notts Senior Cup last 16

Rainworth came out on top of a 10-goal thriller at Bilborough Town to progress to the last 16 of the Notts Senior Cup last Wednesday night, writes Max Barton.

The Wrens beat their Notts Senior League hosts 6-4 in a free-flowing game at the Harvey Hadden Stadium. Club captain Aidy Harris netted twice in a genuine end to end match.

The tie began at a frantic pace. In the fourth minute, Cal Lytham latched on to a long throw down the right, he worked into the box and found Harris at the back post who slotted home calmly to give Rainworth an early lead.

The Wrens continued their flying start and doubled their lead through Lytham just two minutes later, as the flying winger showed pace to get on to a ball over the top of the Bilborough defence and a calmness in front of goal.

The deficit was halved moments later when striker Buba Cessey got his first of his evening’s personal haul of four goals; his first time shot beating Josh Hollis in the visitors’ goal. But, with 10 minutes on the clock, the Wrens restored their two-goal advantage when skipper Harris nodded in Keiren Coupe’s cross. A deserved fourth came two minutes later when Brad Cox headed in a Coupe set-piece.

A Cessey free-kick made it 4-2 before the break and the same player bagged a penalty shortly after to shock Rainworth into action. Goals from Kieran Darby and sub Lewis Weaver ended the contest at 6-3. Cessey added a fourth late on but it was Rainworth who progressed into the next round of the competition.

Team: Hollis; Herbert (Toon); Coupe; Drake; Spencer; Wright; Darby; Cox (Hardwick); Radzynski; Harris (Weaver); Lytham. Subs (Unused): Davidson; Adaleye.