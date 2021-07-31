Rainworth begin season with a draw at home to Selby

The Wrens had led at half time after Craig Mitchell struck the back of the net in the 26th minute.

Heavy pressure from Selby in the second half provoked a 77th minute equaliser despite Warren Squires's best efforts in the Rainworth goal.

The hosts started brightly and could have gone ahead after two minutes as Lucus Cotterill scooped a bouncing ball, with the outside of his boot, onto the post.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ten minutes later, a long Selby ball forward found Harry Clapham who shook off two defenders to cut in from the right. One on one with the attacker, Wrens stopper Warren Squires produced a fine reaction save to divert the danger over the crossbar.

The Wrens built on their positive start and took the lead in the 26th minute. Sam Weston's in-swinging cross was predictably directed Joe Naylor bound, as the towering midfielder nodded the ball back across goal and into the path of Craig Mitchell, who converted the chance past Dylan Parkin.

Three minutes later the hosts threatened a second. A floated ball into the box found Kyle Hempshall lurking at the back post who saw his volley blocked on the goal-line.

Selby's presence grew as the second half progressed and the visitors caught the hosts on the break in the 61st minute. A late sliding challenge from Kyle Hempshall ended the attack abruptly before the subsequent free-kick was impressively tipped away by Squires.

Two minutes later the Robbins were presented with their best opportunity of the game, but somehow Kane Rogerson missed the target from the centre of the box.

Warren Squires again came to Rainworth's rescue in the 69th minute as the young stopper got up well to tip Liam Flanagan's long range free-kick over the crossbar.

Keiran Coupe was the next Wren man to ensure his side's slender lead remained intact as the defender's sliding block in front of goal surely prevented an equaliser.

Rainworth really should have doubled their lead in the 75th minute as Naylor laid the ball off to Aaron Hewitt inside the box, but the midfielder's weak effort was easily dealt with by Parkin.

Selby's second half pressure came to reward in the 77th minute as they found their inevitable equaliser. A threaded through ball pass from Clapham found Rogerson in front of goal who coolly slid the ball past Squires.

Again Rainworth had their 'keeper to thank in the 89th minute as this time Squires got down low to make a crucial save at his near post and deny a late Selby winner.

Rainworth MWFC: Squires, Coupe, Jones, Kyle Hempshall, Weston (83' Tittley), Kane Hempshall, Naylor, Hinchley, Mitchell, Cotterill (73' Herbert), Williamson (8' Hewitt)