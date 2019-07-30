Rafa Mir excited for Nottingham Forest challenge

New Nottingham Forest signing Rafa Mir is excited for the challenge ahead at the City Ground.

The 22-year-old striker this week completed a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

UDINE, ITALY - JUNE 30: Rafa Mir of Spain celebrates the victory with the trophy at the end the 2019 UEFA U-21 Final between Spain and Germanyat Stadio Friuli on June 30, 2019 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

He joins Sabri Lamouchi’s Reds fresh from winning the UEFA Under-21 European Championships with Spain this summer.

Mir said: “I’m really happy to be here at this historical club, not only in England but in the world.

He spent time in the youth systems at Barcelona, Murcia and Valencia before going on to feature in La Liga and the Champions League for the latter.

Mir joined Wolves in January 2018 but only featured four times in the promotion winning season. He went on loan to Las Palmas last season, scoring seven goals.

Mir added: “I’m excited for a new challenge and I think it’s the right step for me and my career.”