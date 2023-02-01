The crowd was boosted by a 1,628 contingent from Yorkshire and was the biggest attendance since February 1993 – fractionally short of 20 years and the biggest under the Radfords’ ownership.

“We’re heartened by the biggest home crowd for almost 20 years and also by home attendances throughout this season,” said Mr Radford.“One of our primary goals since taking over the club almost 13 years ago was to grow the club’s fanbase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And we’re delighted to now see so many supporters at One Call Stadium on a regular basis.

Alfie Kilgour on the mark as Stags entertain their biggest crowd for 20 years on Saturday. Photo by Chris Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media

“The average home attendance this season of six-and-a-half thousand is a reflection of the progress we’re making as a club.

“A big thank you to our season ticket holders and fans who come to support Nigel and the players, both home and away.”

Stags manager Nigel Clough believes it has taken some fans a long time to put the Keith Haslam era behind them, when the club ended up relegated to the Conference and fans protested against the previous owner.

“It has been building over a period of time since the current owners came in,” said Clough.

“I think it takes a long time to dispel the unrest that was there before and the unhappiness with the way the club was being run.

“It takes a long time for people to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't happen overnight – supporters don't say we've had a change so we're going to come back.

“It builds up over a period of time and hopefully now it's been building now for the last few years, fans are coming back onside to support the club and what the owners are doing with the club, and hopefully if we can put a team on the pitch that will help.

“It is a good feeling when everyone is together like this.”