The Stags have now sold over 4,700 season tickets - a modern-day record for the club, surpassing last season’s total of 4,686.

In 2022/23, the season ticket sales contributed to the club’s highest average home attendance since 1977/78, as Stags recorded an average gate of 6,696.The Radfords said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the club set a new record for season ticket sales.

“Our season ticket holders are an integral part of what makes our club so special and we’d like to express our gratitude to everyone who has purchased a season ticket ahead of the new campaign.

“We’re very aware of the economic climate at the moment with the cost of living rising and energy bills going up.

“With all that in mind, we’ve tried to make season tickets as affordable as possible.

“The introduction of a new interest-free direct debit option, that enables supporters to spread the cost of their standard-price season ticket across seven months, should help also.

“So we’re doing as much as we can to help in this regard and our supporters have responded magnificently.”

They continued: “The club is going from strength-to-strength and our record number of season ticket sales is a reflection of the progress which we’re endeavouring to make.

“The latest season ticket sales give us great reason to be optimistic ahead of next season.

“We know how much of a difference our fans can make inside One Call Stadium and it’s a great early boost for everyone at the club to know that we’ll be heading into next season with healthy home attendances, week in week out.

“Last season, we enjoyed our highest average home attendance since 1977/78 – of almost 6,700 – and it would be brilliant if we could surpass that in 2023/24.

“We can’t wait for next season and are greatly looking forward to welcoming back all of our supporters to One Call Stadium.”

Last week, Stags launched a new, interest-free direct debit option that enables supporters to spread the cost of their standard-price season ticket across seven months.

Supporters can still purchase season tickets by visiting https://mansfieldtownfc.ktckts.com/

Fans can also buy season tickets by calling 01623 482 482 or calling into the club’s ticket office at One Call Stadium.

Promising young Mansfield defender George Cooper this week signed a new one-year deal at the club, with the option of a further season.

The 20-year-old centre-back spent last campaign on loan at Kettering Town, making 41 appearances and scoring three times.