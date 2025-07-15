Quartet depart as Eastwood CFC announce retained list

Eastwood CFC announced their retained list and continued their pre-season programme this week as the new UCL Premier North season gets ever nearer.

The Red Badgers drew 1-1 with Radford last weekend, thanks to a Kameron Campbell goal in scorching heat, and this week were due to host a Notts County XI on Tuesday and home games with Dunkirk on Thursday and Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.

Four of last season's squad have left as Eastwood announced their retained list.

Lynden Joyce has joined Shepshed Dynamo, Craig Westcarr has rejoined Sherwood Colliery, Aaron Opoku has moved to Racing Club Warwick and Callum Chettle returned to Spalding United after his loan spell with Eastwood and has now joined Barwell.

Also staying are Terry Hawkridge, who after joining last November Terry Hawkridge was involved in 19 goals with seven goals and 12 assists in just 23 games, averaging a goal involvement every 107 minutes, and Tyler Blake, who goes into his third full season with the club looking to add to his impressive tally of 47 goals in 92 appearances, and scored in the first three pre-season games.

Eastwood kick off on Saturday, 26th July at home to Newark & Sherwood United.

Neighbours Kimberley MW start their season away at Melton Town.

The Miners begin the season groundsharing at Greenwich Avenue while their new clubhouse is built.

They were due to play at Ilkeston Town on Tuesday and host Sandiacre Town on Friday.

Former Norwich City, Basford United and Newark striker Kole Lambert has returned to the club to reunite with manager Ant Ward for a third time.

Relegated from the UCL Division One, Selston have been confirmed for the Central Midlands Alliance South Division for the new season as they look to bounce quickly back.

Joint managers Ben Moore and Lee Stevenson have both registered as players too.

Jack Cockram has re-signed and will also be the club captain. He will be looking to build on 74 club appearances after turning down approaches from divisions above. George Layton has also opted to re-sign for the club and will also assume the role of vice-captain.