A Temporary Traffic Restriction Order (TTRO) is being applied to the road meaning that Quarry Lane will be closed from Portland Street to Highfield Way (entrance to the Industrial Estate) for that hour.

At a recent Safety Advisory Group (SAG) meeting the club requested that the TTRO be granted because of the recent increase in illegal parking on Quarry Lane around the entrance/exit to One Call Stadium, making the road dangerous for supporters exiting the ground on foot.

Once the TTRO is applied, Quarry Lane will be closed to all traffic.

Quarry Lane - set to close as fans leave Saturday's game for safety reasons.

At full-time, supporters on foot will exit the ground; at this stage the One Call Stadium car park will be closed.

Once the footfall is at an acceptable level the cars in the One Call Stadium car park will be released; one gate for left turn exit and one for right turn exit onto Quarry Lane.

When all cars that are leaving the car park have departed the TTRO will be lifted and normal traffic will resume on Quarry Lane.

Supporters who are usually picked up on Quarry Lane are advised to make alternative arrangements for collection.

This TTRO is being trialled on Saturday but if successful will be used at all subsequent home games.

Supporters should also note that the pedestrian gate between the North Stand and the Ian Greaves Stand will be closed from 2pm until kick-off and then from approximately 20 minutes before full-time until all away coaches and supporters have departed.