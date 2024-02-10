News you can trust since 1952
Quarry Lane to be closed to vehicles after Mansfield Town home games following successful trial

Mansfield Town's post-match closure of Quarry Lane experiment proved a big success last week and will now be put in place for the rest of the season from Salford home game on 24th February onwards for the rest of the season.
By John Lomas
Published 10th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
A club statement read: “Following the trial road closure of Quarry Lane at last Saturday’s match at home to Notts County, Mansfield Town would like to thank supporters for their overwhelmingly positive feedback to the club.

“The club is now in the process of applying for the road closure of Quarry Lane (a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order) for every home game.

“Unfortunately, this won’t be in place in time for Tuesday’s match at home to Harrogate Town

Quarry Lane - post match closures planned.Quarry Lane - post match closures planned.
“In the meantime, the club ask supporters and those who are collecting them not to park on Quarry Lane to ensure supporters can exit the ground safely on foot.

“The club wishes to thank all supporters for their cooperation and understanding, and will update supporters accordingly once a decision has been made on the application for a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order for future home games.”

