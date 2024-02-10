Quarry Lane to be closed to vehicles after Mansfield Town home games following successful trial
and live on Freeview channel 276
A club statement read: “Following the trial road closure of Quarry Lane at last Saturday’s match at home to Notts County, Mansfield Town would like to thank supporters for their overwhelmingly positive feedback to the club.
“The club is now in the process of applying for the road closure of Quarry Lane (a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order) for every home game.
“Unfortunately, this won’t be in place in time for Tuesday’s match at home to Harrogate Town
“In the meantime, the club ask supporters and those who are collecting them not to park on Quarry Lane to ensure supporters can exit the ground safely on foot.
“The club wishes to thank all supporters for their cooperation and understanding, and will update supporters accordingly once a decision has been made on the application for a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order for future home games.”