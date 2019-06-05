Quarry Lane memberships quickly sold out while Mansfield Town season ticket sales boom too

Mansfield Town’s Quarry Lane memberships for season 2019/20 have sold out within just two weeks of sales - and season ticket sales are booming too.

Approximately 800 memberships – which entitle members to purchase home match tickets at half price when bought in advance of matchday – have been snapped up by Stags’ fans.

Also, 1,585 season tickets have now been sold as of 4.15pm today (Wednesday), which is over 600 more than this time last year, which includes over 200 new registrations.

Find out more information about season tickets at www.mansfieldtown.net/news/season-tickets/